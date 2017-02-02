BERKELEY (KRON) — Cleanup has begun Thursday morning after a night of violent protests on the University of California at Berkeley campus in response to a scheduled speech by journalist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Some protestors broke windows, threw smoke bombs and flares, and started a raging blaze. One person was arrested during the protests.

Student were at Sproull Plaza by 6 a.m. Thursday helping with cleanup, moving barricades and picking up trash.

Berkeley Protests damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Regularly scheduled classes and business at UC Berkeley will continue Thursday.

Controversial writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to speak at UC Berkeley by the Berkeley College Republicans. His speech was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but was canceled after protests erupted on campus.

Several injuries and acts of vandalism were reported Wednesday night on campus as well as in various parts of the city of Berkeley.

BART officials temporarily halted train service at the downtown Berkeley station due to civil disturbance in the area.

In a statement, UC Berkeley officials said they “regret that the threats and unlawful actions of a few have interfered with the exercise of First Amendment rights on a campus that is proud of its history and legacy as home of the Free Speech Movement.”

President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday morning to respond to the protests writing: NO FEDERAL FUNDS?

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín released this statement on the protests:

Destruction and violence are contrary to progressive values and have no place in our community. I support those who peacefully come together in pursuit of a just and inclusive country that stands united with our immigrant population and the many others who are being targeted in this national political climate. Unfortunately, last night, a small minority of the protesters who had assembled in opposition to a speaking engagement featuring a prominent alt-rightist engaged in violence and property damage. They also provided the ultra-nationalist far right exactly the images they want to use to try to discredit the vast majority of peaceful protesters in Berkeley and across America who are deeply concerned about where our country is heading. The decision to invite the speaker and cancel the speech was done by the University, and not the City of Berkeley. The strategy deployed by the police was not my decision, but the decision of the department based on professional judgment of the police department. They did an incredible job under these circumstances and prevented further violence. I represent a city that stands united for community, for inclusion, and for a peaceful dialogue about the issues, and that stands united against bigotry, united against fear mongering, and united against violence towards anyone. For our community to be a beacon of light in these dark times, we must display our values of inclusion, keep each other and our community safe, embrace our right to peacefully assemble, and show the rest of the country our values in both speech and in action.

.@UCBerkeley student created a Facebook group to recruit other students to help with cleanup this morning. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/AxLK5OSQGW — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) February 2, 2017

Students are at Sproull Plaza @UCBerkeley helping with cleanup. Moving barricades, picking up trash, etc. @kron4news — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) February 2, 2017

Damage in front of @UCBerkeley‘s student union after group at protest turns violent. #miloatcal pic.twitter.com/0X5yqlw9ok — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) February 2, 2017