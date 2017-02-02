VIDEO: What happened in Day 4 of the Sierra LaMar trial

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A deputy linked to the investigation into the Sierra LaMar murder case continued his testimony and was cross-examined by defense attorneys Thursday in Day 4 of the trial, and KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was in the courtroom gathering all the details.

The murder suspect Antolin Garcia-Torres was charged in the 2012 killing of 15-year-old Sierra Lamar. On Wednesday, and on Thursday, the deputy testified about the evidence.

In the cross-examination of the deputy, Garcia-Torres’ attorney Al Lopez attacked the evidence. The deputy said mud from Sierra’s bag “might be on board with other items,” according to Rob.

On Thursday, the jury saw makeup, books, snacks, and other items in LaMar’s bag as the deputy testified how he handled and photographed the items.

The defense’s strategy, according to legal analyst Steven Clark, is to cast doubt on the integrity of that evidence, trying to show that deputies were sloppy and did not follow proper protocol.

The defense also said the evidence was contaminated by an insect.

Later in the trial on Thursday, her classmate testified. She said they would ride the bus together and answered questions about Sierra’s phone, social media, and her school.

The classmate also testified Sierra is very active on social media but had no contact on the day she vanished.

Later, she teared up after watching a video of Sierra and testified she did not know Garica-Torres. The judge handed her a tissue.

LaMar’s friend also said LaMar was not happy about the at-the-time recent move from Fremont to Morgan Hill.

Later in the trial, the defense is expected to argue that LaMar was a party girl and run away to explain her disappearance, Rob said.

The classmate’s testimony is, however, vague on that argument, according to Rob.

The proceeding wrapped up at around 4 p.m. Thursday. The trial will resume on Monday.

The trial could run through April, with more than 100 witnesses expected to testify.