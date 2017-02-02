New York (KRON) — Yemeni bodega workers closed up shop and took to the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall in protest of Donald Trump’s executive order Thursday afternoon in New York.

The protest was carried out by Yemeni-Americans, who run the majority of New York bodegas.

Yemen is one of seven countries with citizen barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

“We love this country,” bodega worker Adnen Lshabbi said.

The doors of bodega shops will be closed from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

CNN contributed to this article.