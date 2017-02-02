Yemeni bodega workers in New York shut doors in protest of Trump’s executive order

By Published:
Photo courtesy of CNN
Photo courtesy of CNN

New York (KRON) — Yemeni bodega workers closed up shop and took to the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall in protest of Donald Trump’s executive order Thursday afternoon in New York.

The protest was carried out by Yemeni-Americans, who run the majority of New York bodegas.

Yemen is one of seven countries with citizen barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

“We love this country,” bodega worker Adnen Lshabbi said.

The doors of bodega shops will be closed from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday.

CNN contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s