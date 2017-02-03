1 injured when Muni car and vehicle collide in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- One person was injured when a San Francisco Municipal Railway vehicle collided with a car in San Francisco Friday.

The incident happened around 12:37 p.m. near Third and 16th streets in the Mission neighborhood, according to Muni spokesman Paul Rose.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was inside the car that collided with the Muni car.

Muni service has stopped at Channel and Fourth streets.

Shuttles are picking up passengers who may be stranded, Rose said.

Fire officials warn drivers in the area of traffic delays.