1 injured in San Francisco structure fire, avoid area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Firefighters are working to extinguish a 2 alarm fire in the financial district Friday morning.

The fire at 1199 Stockton St. was first reported on San Francisco Fire’s Twitter just before 8:00 a.m.

The fire is in a two story commercial building.

An adult has been rescued, with what was first reported as serious injuries.

Around 8:40 a.m., the victim’s injuries were downgraded to “minor” and “non-life-threatening,” according to San Francisco Fire.

Firefighter crews are still working to control the flames.

The smoke is so strong that people are able to smell it several blocks away from the site of the fire.

San Francisco Fire is advising people to shut all doors and windows to avoid the thick smoke, but no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Authorities are also asking the public to avoid the 1100-1200 block of Stockton St., and to use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

