Bay Area News Group threatens to sue Oakland over records on fatal Ghost Ship fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Bay Area News Group says it will sue Oakland if the city doesn’t provide police and fire department records by next week on a warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

The East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2l2ZSyu), one of the group’s newspapers, reports Thursday that its lawyers cited inexcusable delays in a letter to the city demanding the public records.

The letter was sent exactly two months after the fire during a concert at an artists’ loft called the Ghost Ship. Investigators say the structure was a dangerous jumble of makeshift stairs and room dividers with no clear exit paths.

The newspaper says the documents could help explain how the city missed chances to shutter the building.

The mayor’s office said in a statement Friday that have been huge numbers of requests for documents related to the fire, and city staffers are working to respond to them as accurately and efficiently as possible.

