Deputies kill man who held woman hostage in Squaw Valley

SQUAW VALLEY (KRON)- Highway 89 is closed after authorities shot a man holding a woman hostage in Squaw Valley Friday morning, according to Placer County sheriffs.

Officers were in pursuit of a suspected drunk driver, who was driving erratically, around 1:40 a.m. on Highway 28, according to sheriffs.

Authorities said the chase was terminated minutes later for safety reasons.

An alert was issued at 2:45 a.m. by California Highway Patrol and a deputy located the car on Highway 28 near Dollar Hill.

The suspected DUI driver was again driving dangerously and the deputy attempted to pull him over.

The male driver failed to yield and a pursuit began.

CHP officers deployed spike strips on Highway 89 and the car stopped between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

The driver exited the car holding a female passenger hostage at gunpoint, according to authorities.

The suspect pointed his gun at officers and passing vehicles.

Officers said they attempted to negotiate with the suspect to no avail.

According to a statement on the Placer County Sheriff Office Facebook page, officers on scene feared for the safety of those around and shot the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged female hostage and officers on the scene were not harmed.

Highway 89 will remain closed between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows while the investigation is underway.

