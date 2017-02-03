East Bay freeway accident involves multiple cars, 2 semis

By Published:
generic

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A major traffic accident involving several cars, and two semi trucks closed three lanes of an East Bay freeway during early Friday morning storms.

The accident happened some time in the 4:00 a.m. hour on southbound 680 near Crow Canyon Rd. in San Ramon.

At first, the collision involved as many as six cars and one semi truck.

Around 6:00 a.m., a second semi slammed into the existing wreckage.

The left three lanes of southbound 680 were closed for nearly two hours.

Just after 6:00 a.m., the accident was cleared to the shoulder and the lanes were reopened.

However, traffic remains at a crawl in this area.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

It is also unknown if the cause of the accident was weather-related.

Please stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

