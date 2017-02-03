East Bay freeway accident involves multiple cars, 2 semis

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A major traffic accident involving several cars, and two semi trucks closed three lanes of an East Bay freeway during early Friday morning storms.
The accident happened some time in the 4:00 a.m. hour on southbound 680 near Crow Canyon Rd. in San Ramon.
At first, the collision involved as many as six cars and one semi truck.
Around 6:00 a.m., a second semi slammed into the existing wreckage.
The left three lanes of southbound 680 were closed for nearly two hours.
Just after 6:00 a.m., the accident was cleared to the shoulder and the lanes were reopened.
However, traffic remains at a crawl in this area.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
It is also unknown if the cause of the accident was weather-related.
Please stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.