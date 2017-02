NAPA (KRON) — Friday’s stormy weather is already getting the best of one North Bay freeway.

Around 6:30 a.m. Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported that northbound Highway 29 flooded and is closed to traffic.

The roads are flooded starting from Napa Junction Rd and northward.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid the area.

There is no estimation for a time of reopening.