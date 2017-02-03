Gary’s Mailbag: Why did you wear tennis shoes with a suit?

Published:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • You endorse the hiring of John Lynch. He doesn’t have any experience! You have no credibility. – James
  • How can you say Tom Brady is better than Joe Montana? Traitor! – Marie
  • Tennis shoes with a suit? Why? – Jay
  • You went to school in Las Vegas. Do you think it’s a good idea for pro athletes to work in that city? – Rob
  • If you have a party this Sunday, please invite me. It would be fun to hang with you and your Bentley. – Willie

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

