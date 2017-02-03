Hundreds stand in solidarity with the Muslim community in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — President Trump’s executive order on immigration and travel sparked a protest in Walnut Creek, Friday morning.

The Walnut Creek Islamic Center received more than 100 people including elected officials and leaders from different faiths, and they stood in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Majority of the protesters said they have been negatively impacted by President Trump’s executive order on banning immigrants to enter the U.S., and the Bay Area has had a series of protest.

“We’re all Americans, regardless of our race, regardless of what we believe,” said Martin Rokeach. “We have to stand up for each other or we will fall apart.”

The majority of the local inter-faith leaders discussed how groups and organizations are supporting the Muslim community.