U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company recalls dozens of products

Skoal Snus product is racked alongside traditional spit tobacco behind the counter of a Sheetz store in Morgantown, W.Va., on Nov. 18, 2008. The folks who created Joe Camel are hoping Camel Snus will become a hit with tobacco lovers tired of being forced outside for a smoke. (AP photo/Vicki Smith)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) is voluntarily recalling dozens of their products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

People are complaining about finding metal objects in their tobacco cans.

Fortunately, no injuries related to the recall have been reported.

USSTC is urging people not to use or open the recalled products so they can be returned for a refund.

USSTC has “notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on this matter,” the FDA said.

The brands in question are Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope, and Husky.

Click the chart below to enlarge and view the full list of recalled products.

Courtesy of U.S. food and Drug Administration
