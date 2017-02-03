Man arrested in Mexico in connection to Martinez homicide

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in 2015 was discovered in another country, and placed into custody in Martinez.

Guillermo Sanchez, 22, was arrested on Jan. 24 in Guadalajara, Mexico for the homicide of 23-year-old Isela Moreno on Thanksgiving Day 2015 in North Richmond, according to Contra Costa Sheriff’s department.

Sheriff deputies said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Market Avenue on an account of an unknown problem and disturbance. A caller notified the authorities claiming a person was injured.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered Moreno bleeding from multiple stab wounds. Immediate medical aid was provided, but officials pronounced her deceased at the scene.

After an investigation, sheriff deputies identified Sanchez as the suspect and discovered he fled to Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force along with the government of Mexico were able to successfully arrest Sanchez.

Sanchez was booked for murder at the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on a $2,050,000 bail.