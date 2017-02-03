Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down

DETROIT (KRON) — Nissan is recalling more than 341,000 Altimas.

The automaker is recalling the midsize cars in the U.S. because the doors could open if a rear window is lowered.

The recall covers Altimas model years 2015 to 2017.

The latch and lock cable in the doors may not have been routed properly in the factory, Nissan said in government documents.

The window assembly can interfere with the cable and open the doors, according to the automaker.

Altima owners will be notified about the recall withing the next two months, Nissan said.

Dealers will repair the doors to ensure the cables are routed properly.