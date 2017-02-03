Pay raise approved for substitute teachers in West Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — The West Contra Costa County Unified School District’s Board of Education voted to increase the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, district officials announced earlier this week.

According to district officials, this is the first time in at least five years the Board voted to increase the rates.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ken Whittemore said in a statement the increase makes the district more competitive with others in the area.

“This measure will help us attract more high quality substitutes for our students,” Whittemore said.

District officials said the daily rate for substitutes will be raised from $118 to $135 a day, with long-term substitutes receiving $175 a day from $160.

The district currently has 326 registered substitutes who can be called upon each day to fill in for teachers who are absent from the classroom.