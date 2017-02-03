People Behaving Badly: License plate hide-and-seek

SAN JOSE (KRON) — There was a new law passed which requires all newly purchased cars and trucks to have temporary license plates until the permanent plates arrive.

However, the new law does not take effect until 2019.

So, some people are abusing the current system which allows drivers to use paper dealer plates for the first 90 days.

This story has Stanley Roberts written all over it.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

