Police seek runaway man who witness a homicide in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco police department have asked the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who may have witnessed a homicide in the Mission Excelsior neighborhood, Sunday morning.

According to the police, on Jan. 29, approximately at 9:14 a.m. an assault occurred in the area of Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue and as a result one victim died.

Detectives said, after the assault the individual captured on surveillance video fled the area on foot. Investigators would like to question the man regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on the individual or may know the individual is advised to notify the San Francisco police department.