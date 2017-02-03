Proposed new bill prevent landlords from calling immigration authorities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California lawmaker wants to prevent landlords from threatening to call immigration authorities on tenants.

Assemblyman David Chiu’s said Friday he’s introduced a bill that would prohibit landlords from disclosing information related to tenants’ immigration status. AB291 would also bar them from threatening to report tenants to immigration authorities.

Violators would subject to a fine.

The San Francisco Democrat says his bill would eliminate one method President Donald Trump’s administration could use to deport immigrants. Chiu’s office says landlords have access to information including tenants’ social security numbers, household size, occupations and languages spoken that could be used by immigration authorities.

Chiu’s bill is one of several measures California lawmakers have proposed to prevent mass deportation of immigrants in response to Trump’s vow to crack down on illegal immigration.

