Santa Rosa Police arrest leader of heroin and meth network

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa Police believe they arrested the leader of an organization that facilitates drug transactions Wednesday.

28 year-old Artemio Sandoval-Rivera was arrested for possession for sales of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in violation of his probation for possession of drugs in 2013, according to police.

He was previously convicted in Lake County where he was in possession of seven pounds of methamphetamine, police said.

When Santa Rosa Police searched Sandoval-Rivera’s two residences on Burt Street and Ironstone Circle, they found nearly five pounds of methamphetamine, three and a half pounds of heroin, five pounds of marijuana

and 24,000 dollars in cash, police said

Artemio Sandoval-Rivera’s brother, 31 year-old Ulises Sandoval-Rivera of Santa Rosa, was arrested in January for selling heroin and methamphetamine near the Kawana Elementary School, according to police.

The brother was deported from the United States to Mexico in April of 2016, Santa Rosa Police said.

28 year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos Barbosa of Santa Rosa was arrested in November for possession of heroin and methamphetamine and 50 year-old Robert Carroll was arrested on the same charges in January.

The arrests are part of a ten month investigation by the Santa Rosa Police of a heroin and methamphetamine sales and distribution network by a group of people and family members in Sonoma County.

The group has been supplying mid-level heroin dealers with substantial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine on a weekly basis, police said.