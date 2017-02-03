Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer joins elite 1,000 wins club

By Published: Updated:
Tara VanDerveer
FILE - In this March 27, 2015, file photo, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer listens during a news conference after a women's college basketball regional semifinal game against Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament in Oklahoma City. VanDerveer tunes in to as many Golden State Warriors games as she can catch on television. The Hall of Fame Stanford coach watched the NBA champions practice on campus earlier this month. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became just the second NCAA women’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories Friday night, when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 to give the Hall of Famer a major milestone to share with the home crowd at Maples Pavilion.

VanDerveer joined the late Pat Summitt, a dear friend who died last summer from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease with 1,098 wins to her name, as the only other women’s coach in the elite club. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men’s coach with 1,000.

Karlie Samuelson made three second-half 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Erica McCall added 18 points in Stanford’s seventh straight victory, an unbeaten run that included last Sunday’s win at Washington. Brittany McPhee contributed 10 points for the Cardinal (20-3, 10-1 Pac-12).

Kristen Simon led cold-shooting USC (12-10, 3-8) with 11 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s