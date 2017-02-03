Storm creates messy morning commute

By Published: Updated:
san francisco rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain across the Bay Area is creating a mess on the roads Friday morning.

Widespread heavy rain will impact the morning commute until about 7 a.m.

After that, rain will turn to scattered showers for the rest of the day.

The unsettled weather will linger into Saturday afternoon, then we’ll have a break Saturday evening into Sunday.

Interactive Radar
San Francisco
Peninsula
North Bay
South Bay
East Bay
Tahoe
National
Northwest
Southwest
Midwest
Northeast
Southeast
