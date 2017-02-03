Storm creates messy morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain across the Bay Area is creating a mess on the roads Friday morning.
Widespread heavy rain will impact the morning commute until about 7 a.m.
After that, rain will turn to scattered showers for the rest of the day.
The unsettled weather will linger into Saturday afternoon, then we’ll have a break Saturday evening into Sunday.
Friday-steady rain over many parts of Bay Area this morning. Puddling and gusty at times @kron4news pic.twitter.com/lJR9flzWUs
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 3, 2017
Check this out-so much puddling in Bay Area. Kicking up so much water up during my liveshot @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3M3lYtCqfN
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 3, 2017