Teen arrested after string of vandalism incidents in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON)- Police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in several gang-related vandalism incidents in Petaluma Wednesday.

Officers conducted a search of the teen’s residence after being identified on video surveillance during one of the incidents, police said.

Beginning in May of 2016, officers investigated 13 separate reports of gang-related graffiti in the southeast area of Petaluma that were committed by the same suspect.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism with a gang enhancement, according to police.

Police have not released the suspect’s name due to his age. He is a Petaluma resident.