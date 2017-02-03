The World According to Gary: Tom Brady back for 7th Super Bowl

By Published:
gary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the big game and Draymond Green.

It’s almost time for Sunday’s big game! Darya is more focused on the couples: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen versus Matt Ryan and Sarah Marshall

Gary thinks there’s more pressure on Brady because he’s expected to win since this is his seventh Super Bowl appearance.

Everyone on the Golden State Warriors is sleeping for Draymond Green, because they were all gifted blankets with his face on it.

Today is KRON4 producer Chris Zito’s last day. Zito was the meme King before memes were even a thing. He will be missed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s