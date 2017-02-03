MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Two Mountain View residents were arrested on Tuesday at their home in connection with the largest opium poppy pod seizure in city history, police said on Friday.

Jasvir Singh, 34, and his wife, 45-year-old Donna Santo, are accused of importing poppy from overseas and storing it in lockers before grinding it into a powder and selling it.

The powder can be brewed into a tea, which can cause nausea, slowed breathing, vomiting and in high enough doses, death, police said.

Officers received a tip in October that Singh and Santo were allegedly importing the poppy and on Tuesday officers served a search warrant at Singh’s home in the 200 block of Monroe Drive.

At the home, officers allegedly found about 50 pounds of opium poppy pods and more than $30,000 in cash.

Officers also obtained a search warrant to search some lockers where the pair allegedly stored more poppy. In the lockers, detectives allegedly found nearly 4,000 pounds of pods with a street value of $400,000,

police said.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said police are not revealing where the lockers are located.

Singh and Santo were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and child endangerment because their children were allegedly living with them and exposed to the pods and powder, Nelson said.

Singh and Santo are being held in the Santa Clara County Jail without bail, according to police.