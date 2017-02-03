VIDEO: 30 cars crash on icy I-5 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue officials say 30 cars crashed and caused a massive pileup on I-5 Southbound at Capitol Highway.

No one was seriously injured in the accident that began around 2:30 a.m. A TriMet bus was called to shelter stranded drivers in the cold, but the bus had problems getting to the scene and was eventually called off after drivers made it to shelter at a nearby McDonalds. Both semi-trucks and cars were involved.

KOIN 6 News viewer Hector Lucas sent in exclusive video of the pileup. He witnessed the crash and said he felt helpless because there was nothing he could do.

Lanes reopened by 8 a.m. and cars were getting by slowly but caution was urged.

Freezing rain made driving conditions difficult Friday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning. A number of other crashes were reported throughout the region but no major injury crashes.

TriMet said buses were chained and running slowly. MAX lines were also delayed due to ice on wires.

