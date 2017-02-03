MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Could all the rain we’ve had so far this winter be too much of a good thing?

In the South Bay, most reservoirs are at or near full, and water managers are actually releasing some of that water to make room for more.

There will be no talk of mandatory water rationing in the Bay Area this year, not with most reservoirs so full that water is being released downstream.

That is the case at Anderson Reservoir, as water is being released into Coyote Creek, so there is enough room in those reservoirs to hold what the remaining six weeks of winter might bring.

Anderson Reservoir, which must not be allowed to get too full because of seismic safety regulations, is now at 76 percent full. In

In Los Gatos, Lexington reservoir is 85 percent full.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Farther south, Chesbro reservoir is at 84 percent, and outside Gilroy, Uvas reservoir is at 102 percent of capacity and spilling over into Uvas creek. That is all amid worries about what happens if and when the next atmospheric river strikes the region.

Heavy rain and snow in the Sierra also are boding well for the South Bay, which gets roughly half its water from Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville.

But those allocations, all but eliminated in recent years, could still be impacted as more water is diverted to restore fish habitat.

Consumers too can rejoice at the sight of all this water because the district has stopped requiring water retailers to impose fines and surcharges for overuse, although people are still being asked to keep water consumption at 20 percent below 2013 levels.