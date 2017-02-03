Video: East Bay drivers speak out on vehicles being struck by random objects on highways

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Drivers in the East Bay are concerned for their safety after several reports of objects hitting vehicles while driving on highways.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, three reports of random objects have struck vehicles on Highway 24 and Interstate 680 in the town of Walnut Creek within a couple of months.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke to a woman who went through a traumatic event while driving.

According to Sereta Churchill, on her drive home from Lafayette, her sunroof shattered while driving eastbound on Highway 24.

“All of the sudden this huge blast,” Churchill said. “I mean i still wake up at night hearing that sound, it was just awful.”

According to CHP, Churchill’s story is just one of many. Some reports have come in stating a Volkswagen was struck by a BB gun.

CHP officials said these occurrences are being taken very seriously, and they are trying to get to the bottom of it.