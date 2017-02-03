ORLANDO (KRON) — A Florida man was arrested after a road rage incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a truck back up onto a car.

One witness says it started when the pickup truck driver accused the Toyota Camry driver of driving recklessly.

That’s when Camry driver, Adalberto Aponte, got out of his car and began punching the teenage truck driver.

The teen and his girlfriend were in the car with their 11-month old child.

Aponte then began walking back to his car saying he was going to shoot them.

That is when the truck driver backed his Ford into the Camry to stop the threat.

Police say Aponte is facing battery among several other charges and the teen will not be charged.