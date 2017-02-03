Warrior’s Draymond Green gets epic gift: Himself

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Warrior’s JaVale McGee has a new starting position: Santa Clause.

He came on the plane Wednesday with a bag full of presents for his teammates.

The gifts he handed out were quite special, especially to Draymond Green.

The suspense grows as a curious Green slowly pulls a blanket out of a plastic wrapper.

When he fully unfolds the blanket he and Kevin Durant burst with laughter.

Pictured on his new snuggle buddy, is his own sleeping face, mouth wide-open.

Everyone seemed to get a kick out of the quirky gift, as seen in McGee’s Snapchat: