Warrior’s Draymond Green gets epic gift: Himself

Warrior's JaVale McGee has a new starting position: Santa Clause.
He came on the plane Wednesday with a bag full of presents for his teammates.
The gifts he handed out were quite special, especially to Draymond Green.
The suspense grows as a curious Green slowly pulls a blanket out of a plastic wrapper.
When he fully unfolds the blanket he and Kevin Durant burst with laughter.
Pictured on his new snuggle buddy, is his own sleeping face, mouth wide-open.
Everyone seemed to get a kick out of the quirky gift, as seen in McGee’s Snapchat:
I decided to get a gift for the whole team. #allingoodfun #donttakeittooserious #godubs pic.twitter.com/6MHkNbwyzc
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 2, 2017