Winter storm warning in the Sierra

TRUCKEE (KRON)-The winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains is still effect until early Saturday morning.

Strong winds are expected along with another one to two feet of snow.

Conditions on the roads will be dangerous, so bring chains for traveling.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom suggests waiting until Saturday to travel when the storm advisory lifts.

Temperatures in the Sierra for the weekend will be in the 30s and 40s with snow showers expected to hit Saturday morning.

Part 2 of the storm is here! Be sure to tag us in your reports too. Snow is just beginning and the winds are increasing too! pic.twitter.com/pSXO6oBkBR — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 3, 2017