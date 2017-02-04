1 injured after San Francisco apartment fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—One person was critically injured Saturday afternoon following an apartment fire in San Francisco’s Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhood, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on Dorland Street at approximately 1:18 p.m., said San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Fire officials initially issued a shelter in place in the area, but it was quickly lifted after firefighters arrived to the scene.

The fire was contained into one unit, Baxter said.

One man had injuries related to smoke inhalation and heat from the fire. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and is in critical condition, Baxter said.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.