(KRON)—If you’re drinking on Sunday for the Super Bowl AAA is offering free “Tipsy Tows.”

Here’s how it works.

Anyone who drinks too much can call AAA for a tow regardless of whether that person is a triple member or not.

AAA will give them a free ride home as long as the destination is within 10 miles.

The one-way service kickoffs at 6 p.m. Sunday and ends 5 a.m. Monday.