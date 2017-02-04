SAN JOSE (KRON)—More than a thousand members of the California Teachers Association met in San Jose on Saturday.

While they encouraged each other in their professional challenges, their most critical concern was this woman, Betsey DeVos, Donald Trump’s nomination to be Secretary of Education.

“She is probably the most unqualified candidate ever to be nominated for the secretary of Education,” said Eric Heins of the CTA.

“Betsy DeVos is totally unqualified,” said teacher Tammy Dunbar. “She has never taught at a public school, gone to a public school, sent her children to a public school, has no clue what

public schools are about.”

“What she has done is spent her entire career and wealth undermining public education,” Heins said.

What they find most distressing about DeVos is her unwavering support of vouchers for private charter schools.

“To take money away to go to private charter schools takes money away only depletes the funds for every child in America to get a good education,” said teacher Michelle Orgon.

“They try to package it up really nicely as school choice,” Heins said. “Our students need a qualified, experienced secretary of education that will improve and support public education.”