Florida man loses limousine, sent to prison for transporting methamphetamine

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man caught carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine and a safe containing $113,000 in cash during a traffic stop near Clearwater Beach was sentenced Friday to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison.

Zhenya Bulgakov was also ordered to forfeit a Hummer limousine as part of a plea agreement reached in September. Authorities say he purchased the vehicle with proceeds from selling illegal narcotics.

According to court documents Clearwater Police pulled over the 40-year-old Largo man and a passenger on April 29, 2016. Authorities confiscated the cash and approximately 360 grams of 99% pure meth.

Prior to that arrest, Bulgakov had purchased, transported and sold more than 14 pounds of the illegal drug. Investigators say he had also set up a similar transaction to occur in the near future.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Gregory T. Nolan.