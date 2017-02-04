Justice Dept. appeals judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s order on refugees

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Dept. appeals judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks President Donald Trump’s order on refugees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s