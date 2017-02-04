Man found dead at East Bay park, investigation underway

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — Pleasant Hill Police are investigating after finding a dead body at park in Pleasant Hill Saturday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person laying on the ground at Roger Smith Park at 738 Grayson Rd., according to Pleasant Hill City Officials.

When officers showed up to the park, they found the man on the ground was already dead, officials said.

Pleasant Hill Police Detectives are on the scene investigating the mysterious death.

Officials say this is all the information they are releasing at this time.

