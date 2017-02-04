Menlo Park Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Police in Menlo Park this morning are investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

Officers with the Menlo Park Police Department responded around 10:22 p.m. to the 800 block of Newbridge St.

Police say two suspects approached the victim, demanding his property.

During the confrontation one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim, according to police.

The suspects then fled the area, taking the victim’s belongings with them.

Reports did not mention what was stolen from the victim.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the alleged robbers.

The victim, identified as a 37-year-old Redwood City resident, was not injured in the robbery.

