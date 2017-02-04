No Ban, No Wall Protest in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:
No Ban, No Wall Protest in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza. (Photo Credit: Lydia Pantazes)
No Ban, No Wall Protest in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza. (Photo Credit: Lydia Pantazes)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Thousands of people are participating in a non-violent rally in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza Saturday afternoon against President Trump’s order blocking refugees from entering the United States.

The demonstration started at 3 p.m. with people sharing their stories about immigration.

Speakers from different immigration groups across the Bay Area spoke at the event. It is designed to create an atmosphere where people can feel comfortable sharing their trials and tribulations about coming into the country.

People were asked to bring signs and explain why they believe President Trump’s recent executive orders are horrendous. Hateful and violent speech was not allowed at the rally.

Free transportation was provided by organizers.

