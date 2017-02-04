OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland man has been convicted of 12 felony offenses stemming from a shooting in front of a Salinas motel last year, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, 39-year-old Rickey Paul Murray was convicted of the following charges:

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm

Discharging a firearm at an occupied building

Discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle

Grossly negligent dischargeof a firearm

Possession of cocaine for sale

Possession of methamphetamine for sale

Possession of heroin for sale

Possession of a controlled substance while armed

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Murray faces a maximum of 27 years and four months in prison when he is sentenced on March 21.

On Sept. 30, officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to the Continental Motel on North Main Street after several 911 calls about gunshots exchanged in the parking lot.

Surveillance video from the scene captured two men, one identified as Murray, shooting at each other in front of the motel lobby, prosecutors said.

Shots fired during the exchange hit the outside of the main office, parked vehicles, and the outside of motel rooms.

Murray, who was a resident of the motel, was seen on video running into his room after the shooting.

When officers first arrived at the scene, he refused to come out of his room. Eventually he surrendered to police.

When police searched Murray’s room, they found large amounts of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine packaged for individual sale.

Officers also located a semiautomatic gun with a removed serial number during the search, prosecutors said.