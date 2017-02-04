Police: San Jose man arrested following wife’s death

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s murder of a San Jose woman.

Around 8:47 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2100 block of Coyne Court to a report of a dead body, according to San Jose Police Department.

40 year-old Leann Watson Chadhar was found inside the home unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which they determined was a homicide case.

Charhar’s husband, 27-year-old Sajawal Chadhar was arrested in connection with the death, according to police.

Sajawal Chadhar is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. He’s set to appear in court on Monday, according to jail records.

This is the City’s 5th homicide of 2017, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Jason Tanner of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a CASH REWARD from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.