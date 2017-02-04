President Trump’s likeness found on seized heroin envelopes

Donald Trump
In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations. The president will sign an executive order Friday that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) -It might be called the art of the drug deal: Florida authorities seized scores of individually wrapped heroin packets stamped with the image of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officers seized the heroin Jan. 27 in Hernando County.

Some of the packets bore the names or likenesses of other notorious figures, such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

Authorities couldn’t explain the markings’ purpose. Dealers often stamp heroin bags with street “brand names.” The bust netted about 5,550 heroin doses altogether.

Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. His bail is set at $75,000.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the dealer “made a big mistake” using Trump’s picture.

