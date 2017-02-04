SUISUN CITY (BCN)—Five people, including two children, were allegedly tied up and held at gunpoint for more than an hour Friday afternoon, as two men ransacked their Suisun City home, according to police.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Redstone Circle for a report regarding a home invasion, police said.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the home’s residents, which included three adults and two toddlers. The victims said they had been tied up by two armed men.

The suspects allegedly took more than $1,000 in cash and property valued at more than $2,000 from the house, according to police.

After searching the home, officers noticed that the home had been completely ransacked and that furniture and items had been thrown throughout the house.

The victims suffered minor marks on their wrists from being tied up with cable ties. The children, who witnessed the entire incident, were not

physically injured, police said.

The first suspect was described as a black man, between 25 and 30 years old, weighing 175 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and gray Nike Air Jordan shoes.

The second suspect was described as a light skinned black man, also between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering the lower part of his face and ripped blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suisun City police’s Investigation Unit at (707) 421-7361 and refer to case 17-0383. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (707) 644-7867.