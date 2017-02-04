Uber buying plane fare for drivers stranded by Trump ban

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber and Volvo announced, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2016, a $300 million deal for Volvo to provide SUVs to Uber for autonomous vehicle research. Eventually the Volvo SUVs will be part of the self-driving fleet in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. Uber and Volvo announced, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2016, a $300 million deal for Volvo to provide SUVs to Uber for autonomous vehicle research. Eventually the Volvo SUVs will be part of the self-driving fleet in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”

He added, “#homecoming #fingerscrossed.”

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold Friday night on Trump’s executive order. And the State Department said Saturday it has reinstated the visas of the thousands of travelers who were affected by the ban.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted Saturday that the judge’s ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s