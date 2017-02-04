BERKELEY (KRON)—UC Berkeley Republicans say they’ve been targeted since last Wednesday’s riot on campus that shut down their event with guest speaker Milo Yiannopolous.

They say someone stole their email list and since then students have received ominous messages.

Berkeley College Republicans tell KRON4 a man on a bike rode by their table set up Thursday at Sproul Plaza, snatched their mailing list of students who have since been worried for their safety.

UC Berkeley students who are signed up to the Berkeley College Republican emailing list have received what they call ominous messages following Wednesday night’s riots that cancelled an event with guest speaker Milo Yiannopolous.

“They could be assaulted,” said Bradley Devlin of the Berkeley College Republicans. “They are in danger through this email list. If we don’t stop it, we could see a drastic impact on campus safety.”

Devlin says it started when Thursday a man on a bike road by Sproul Plaza and snatched their email list.

Since then a Twitter user with the handle “Olaasm” posted a letter that was sent to the list of students saying they plan to write an article to be published Monday with the students’ names.

“It’s completely disappointing that targeted harassment is still occurring even after they reached their goal of shutting down Milo and that they attack people who aren’t members of Berkeley College Republicans,” said Berkeley College Republican member Naweed Tahmas.

About 1,000 Cal students are subscribed to the list but only about 50 are active members.

BCR members say campus police are investigating the matter. Police were unavailable for comment.

KRON4 reached out to the person behind the handle Olaasm with questions regarding their intent and have yet to hear back.