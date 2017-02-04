VIDEO: Yelp’s best but close-by romantic getaways

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need to get away, but don’t have the time for a long vacation?

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner Dominique Farrar, Yelp’s Regional Marketing Lead, comes in clutch with a solution.

Just a few hours away, north of the Bay Area, lies the breathtaking Anderson Valley.

The valley is composed of Yelper’s favorite farmlands and vibrant vineyards, perfect for a quick trip with a loved one.

One “hidden gem,” as Farrar calls it, is Apple Farm. This a rustic, yet comfortable apple farm where you can actually work with the local farmers. You can help in the fields to prepare your meals with fresh ingredients.

Stone and Embers is more of sexy spot, “tucked inside a Mediterranean Villa.” This place exudes romance.

An older establishment, Roederer Estate, has been in the business a couple hundred years and has been serving Anderson Valley for about three decades. The estate brings the essence of France to California. Tastings of French Champagnes with beautiful views are only six dollars.

If you’re looking for something more family-friendly, PennyRoyal is the place to visit. It’s perfect for an outdoor picnic, and kids love the farm filled with friendly goats and llamas. Something the adults will appreciate – PennyRoyal makes their own cheese to go with your wine.

Hendy Woods State Park is filled with ancient Redwood trees and hiking trails. It only costs six dollars to enter and enjoy an adventure-filled day in the great outdoors.

For more details on these gorgeous get-away locations, watch the video above!