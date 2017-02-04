Ways to celebrate Black History month in the Bay Area

(KRON)—February marks Black History Month nationwide and you may be wondering what fun activities you can do in the Bay Area.
PLACES TO VISIT
- All Power to the People: Black Panthers at 50 Exhibit: This exhibit is in Oakland which is the city where the Black Panther movement started. This exhibited has been extended until February 26.
- Museum of African Diaspora: This museum is just across the bridge from the Black Panthers exhibit in San Francisco right near the Yerba Buena Center.
EVENTS:
- Conversation with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the University of San Francisco.
- I Am Not Your Negro Film Screening at the Museum of African Diaspora in San Francisco.
- San Francisco Public Library Black History Month Events: The library has tons of events from a showing of the films Selma and The Wiz to jazz performances.
- Black Choreographers Festival: Here and Now: Filled with three weekends of performances by Bay Area choregraphers.
- The sf/noir Wine and Food Festival: Has Black and Southern foods from Bay Area chefs. This event is from Feb. 23-26.
- African American Shakespeare Company
ON TV:
- KQED has Black History Month programming with specials featuring Jackie Robinson and John Lewis.
BOOKS TO READ:
- Between the World and Me
- They Can’t Kill Us All
- White Rage
- The New Jim Crow
- Race Matters
- Women, Race, and Class
- The Fire Next Time