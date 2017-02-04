Ways to celebrate Black History month in the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
Huddie William Ledbetter

(KRON)—February marks Black History Month nationwide and you may be wondering what fun activities you can do in the Bay Area.

Don’t worry. KRON4 has you covered.

PLACES TO VISIT

EVENTS:

ON TV:

BOOKS TO READ:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s