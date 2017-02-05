20-year-old man vanishes from freeway in Martinez

MARTINEZ (KRON)—Police are searching for a 20-year-old man after his car was found on southbound Interstate 680 in Martinez on Friday.

Dominick Padilla’s car was found near the Marina Vista Avenue off-ramp of the freeway.

Padilla’s prescription glasses and cell phone was found on a walking path near the Benicia Bridge.

Photo Credit: Brad Padilla
Police describe Padilla as five feet five inches tall, 137 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Padilla’s whereabouts is asked to call American Canyon police at 707-648-0171.

