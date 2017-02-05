AAA offering free rides after Big Game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Where there is a Big Game, there is usually beer. Lots and lots of beer.

So much so that data from last year’s Big Game shows that one person was killed and 52 were injured on California roadways. Another 360 were arrested by California Highway Patrol for driving under the influence, according to CHP data.

Therefore, AAA is making sure there are no excuses for drunk driving when the final whistle blows.

The company is offering their ‘Tipsy Tow’ program in an effort to keep drinking drivers off the road.

“Everybody wants to have fun at a Super Bowl party,” Cynthia Harris, spokesperson for AAA Northern California said. “But be aware that as little as one drink can impair vision, steering, braking, judgment, and reaction time. If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Give AAA a call and we’ll make sure you get home safely.”

From 6:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. Monday, anyone can call AAA for a free ride home for you and your car.

The offer is good for up to a ten-mile drive.

All you have to do is call AAA and tell the operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” and a truck will be on its way.

AAA stresses that you do not have to be a AAA member to use this free service.

As long as everyone can fit safely in the tow truck, ‘Tipsy Tow’ will even allow additional passengers to catch a ride with you.