NOVATO (BCN)—California Highway Patrol officers are crediting the community with helping them locate a car that was used in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning in Novato.

This afternoon, CHP officials said they had located the vehicle after receiving numerous calls, emails and messages from concerned citizens. CHP officials did not say whether they had made an arrest in the case.

Investigators had been seeking the vehicle and the driver since Thursday and had asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2006-2013 Nissan Versa, which may have had damage to the right front headlight, hood, fender and a detached right side mirror.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at the Atherton Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 101 sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

A big-rig driver initially spotted the victim in the road between the Atherton Avenue on-ramp and the slow lanes of southbound Highway 101.

Emergency responders at the scene said it appeared that the victim, a man, was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no vehicles that may have been involved were found.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released when his next of kin are contacted, according to the Marin County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the CHP at (415) 924-1100 and ask for Officer Kevin Giannone.