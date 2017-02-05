SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains traveling through San Francisco will be delayed 15-20 minutes for most of Sunday, BART officials said.

Delays will be in effect between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. as crews conduct emergency tree removals.

Trains will have to single-track their way through San Francisco, causing trains from Dublin/Pleasanton to Daly City will turn back at San Francisco’s 24th Street Station.

This means riders on the Dublin/Pleasanton line will need to switch trains at 24th Street to get to Daly City, according to BART officials.